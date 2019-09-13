The raging fire that destroyed the set of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 at Filmistan studios (Mumbai) has put a brake Varun Dhawan and his co-star Sara Ali Khan’s remake. Sources say the shooting for Coolie No 1 stands postponed because of the setback. “It will take at least a fortnight for the set to be rebuilt, if not more.

A big loss of time for Varun and Sara who are extremely busy actors and can ill-afford such unscheduled holidays.” Apparently both Varun and Sara intend to make the best of this unscheduled holiday. “They will be taking off for a holiday, that’s for sure,” says a source.

In the meanwhile David Dhawan has taken the accident in his stride. “Hota hai. These things happen. There’s no guarantee in life about anything. We are not sitting around moping over the incident. We are all going to make the best of this free time that has been granted to us.”