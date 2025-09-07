Boney Kapoor reveals why Sridevi charged Rs. 70 lakhs lesser for Mom: “She told me, ‘Mujhe mat dena par A R Rahman ko le lo’”; also talked about her not-so-known talents: “She did 90% of her makeup; would sketch the outfits…”

7 ½ years ago, Boney Kapoor’s wife Sridevi passed away suddenly, shocking the industry and fans at large. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Boney Kapoor opened up about her not-so-known talents.

He began by saying, “She had a lot of understanding about filmmaking. She used to realize that the lighting was not perfect. 90% of the makeup, she used to do on her own. She would decide what kind of hair would suit the costume. She would sketch the outfits she felt would be appropriate. For the costumes of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993), Leena Daru was sent to Kashmir to where Sri was shooting, as she was not happy with the clothes sent to her for trial. She gave the costume idea and colour scheme. Consequently, I had to change the colour scheme of the set to match the costume!”

Boney continued, “So, she used to sketch everything. You can check with Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla how much she has contributed to their growth.”

Boney Kapoor revealed, “Initially, her 4-5 Hindi films were dubbed. She felt her performance was compromised. So, she learned Hindi. She would have a Hindi teacher in the dubbing studio. That’s how she started dubbing on her own. For Mom (2017), she dubbed for the Tamil and Telugu version. For the Malayalam version, there was a dubbing artist. Yet, she sat with her to see that the dubbing was in sync with the performance. Very few artists have such dedication.”

He also said, “For Mom, we wanted to hire A R Rahman. But he was expensive and we couldn’t afford him. We had allotted money for Sri’s fees as well. She told me, ‘I don’t want the balance money’. It was a good, substantial amount of Rs. 50-70 lakhs. She told me, ‘Mujhe mat dena par Rahman ko le lo’!”

