Boney Kapoor CONFESSES: “I paid Rs. 3.5 cr for the remake rights of Comali; have now given Hindi rights to Luv Ranjan”; also confirms that he’s planning a film with Shraddha Kapoor

Boney Kapoor’s much-awaited film Maidaan (2024), starring Ajay Devgn, was finally released after years of delay due to Covid-19. He is now gearing up for the sequel to his 2005 blockbuster comic caper, No Entry (2005), titled No Entry Mein Entry. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Boney opened up about his other films and a lot more.

Boney Kapoor CONFESSES: “I paid Rs. 3.5 cr for the remake rights of Comali; have now given Hindi rights to Luv Ranjan”; also confirms that he’s planning a film with Shraddha Kapoor

He revealed that he plans to make 6 films in the near future, 2 in Tamil and 4 in Hindi. He said, “This year, we’ll start the shoot of No Entry Mein Entry. I am making one film with Khushi (daughter Khushi Kapoor) and one film with Janhvi (daughter Janhvi Kapoor). There could be a film with Shraddha Kapoor also.”

Boney Kapoor added, “Besides these 6 films, I also have shooting scripts ready. However, I can’t start multiple films at a time. Secondly, my children should feel satisfied when they work on my films. They should not work on my film just because ‘Dad has asked me to do the film’. This used to happen with Anil (brother Anil Kapoor). He was initially not keen to do Bewafaa (2005) and even Judaai (1997)! I had to convince him.”

When asked how much he must have spent on buying remake rights, Boney Kapoor smiled and answered, “From the start of my career to date, I must have spent Rs. 30-35 crores in acquiring remake rights. The most expensive remake rights were of a film that I have not made so far, Comali (2019). I paid Rs. 3.5 crores for its rights. Abhi tak bani nahin hai woh picture. I have now given the rights to Luv Ranjan. He has the Hindi rights while I have the all-India rights, that is, the rights to remake in all languages.”

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in April 2024, Boney Kapoor revealed, “I have 7-8 films lined up in the next 2 years – 4-5 in Hindi, 2 in Tamil, 1 in Telugu and perhaps 1 in Kannada. I have to catch up with some languages. I want to make films in Punjabi, Kannada and even Bhojpuri! This is something I aspire to.”

Also Read: Boney Kapoor BREAKS silence on self-buying of tickets by producers: “OTT, satellite contracts are responsible for it”; makes an appeal to Aditya Chopra: “Delay OTT release of Saiyaara”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.