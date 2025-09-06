Ananya Panday has dropped exciting details about the highly-anticipated Call Me Bae Season 2, sending fans into a frenzy. Speaking during her recent appearance on the New York Fashion Institute (NIF) podcast, the actress confirmed that the shoot for the new season will begin in October, while also teasing a fresh wave of fashion and drama in the story of Bella Chowdhary aka Bae.

Ananya Panday drops details about Call Me Bae Season 2 shoot; teases new boy and high-fashion drama

The actress, who made her digital debut with the Amazon Prime series, revealed that Season 2 will double down on style and fashion—something that was already a highlight of the first installment. “We're shooting season two now in October. So I'm quite excited to see now what her next journey of her looks is going to be,” Ananya shared enthusiastically.

Expanding on how central fashion will be to the new storyline, she added, “I think like fashion is a big one in this season. Like I think that's, I mean, I've not really like sat down yet and heard what the show is going to be about in the next season. But I know that they're doing a big thing with fashion. Like fashion is going to be central to the plot of the series. And yeah, now Bae is like, now she's living in Bombay. It's not kind of about settling in the city.”

The show, which ended its first season on a cliffhanger, left fans speculating about Bae’s romantic future. Ananya dropped a major hint, revealing that love and relationships will be a key theme. “Now she's finally settled, and we left on a cliffhanger. So, I think choosing between the boys is going to be a big one. Maybe there'll be a new boy. I guess it'll be fun,” she teased.

While Ananya refrained from revealing specifics about the new cast or storyline, her confirmation that Call Me Bae 2 is in the works has already generated massive buzz. The series, which combined humor, romance, and high-fashion aesthetics, was praised for its fresh take on the life of a Delhi heiress navigating Mumbai’s chaos.

With Season 2 promising bigger fashion moments and the possible entry of a new love interest, fans can expect Bella Chowdhary’s journey to get even more glamorous, dramatic, and unpredictable.

