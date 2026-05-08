The High Court rejected claims over a 2.70-acre land parcel in Sholinganallur, observing that the case was filed decades after the original transaction and lacked legal merit.

In a significant legal victory for Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the Madras High Court has dismissed a civil suit concerning a Chennai property that had been purchased in the name of late actress Sridevi in 1988.

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor get major relief as Madras High Court dismisses Chennai property suit linked to Sridevi

As per reports of Bar and Bench, Justice T V Thamilselvi allowed the civil revision petition filed by the Kapoor family and overturned an earlier order passed by a Chengalpattu court, which had declined to reject the plaint submitted by the plaintiffs. The matter was heard in the case titled Boney Kapoor vs C Sivakami.

The dispute revolved around a 2.70-acre property located in Sholinganallur, Chennai. The plaintiffs, identified as MC Sivakami, MC Natarajan and Chandrabhanu, had approached the court claiming inheritance rights over the land as alleged legal heirs of late MC Chandrasekaran. They had also questioned the validity of the 1988 sale deeds executed in favour of Sridevi, her mother, and sister, alleging that the sellers did not possess lawful ownership of the property at the time of the transaction.

The petitioners had further argued that the land originally belonged to MC Sambanda Mudaliar, who reportedly acquired large tracts in the region in the 1940s. According to their submissions, they became aware of the alleged irregularities only in 2023 after a patta was issued in the names of Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

However, the Kapoor family challenged the maintainability of the suit before the High Court under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure. Their counsel contended that the plaintiffs were not recognised as Class I legal heirs of Chandrasekaran and highlighted that he himself had never disputed the sale deeds during his lifetime. Chandrasekaran passed away in 1995, while the present suit was instituted only in 2025.

The High Court agreed with the Kapoor family’s submissions and observed that the challenge to the transaction had been initiated nearly four decades after the sale, rendering the case barred by limitation. The court also noted inconsistencies in the plaintiffs’ claims regarding legal heirship and pointed out that the certificate relied upon by them had already been cancelled.

Further, the court found the claim that the plaintiffs learnt about the property transaction only in 2023 to be difficult to accept. It also remarked that following Sridevi’s demise, the property had legally devolved upon Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Describing the litigation as a misuse of legal process aimed at claiming the property through a distressing plea, the High Court ultimately rejected the plaint and set aside the earlier trial court order.

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