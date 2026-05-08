Earlier this week, Bollywood Hungama reported that Aakhri Sawal, originally set for release on May 8, was postponed by a week after the film encountered censor issues. Bollywood Hungama has learned that another film this week was delayed due to issues at the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) – Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour.

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour’s India release pushed after CBFC suggests several cuts

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The CBFC’s Examining Committee asked for several cuts in the documentary. The Paramount Pictures team in India then decided to inform the US head office and seek approval on whether the changes suggested by the Censor Board could be made. The head office’s core team reviewed the suggested changes and gave its nod. This whole process took some time, resulting in a delay for the censor process of Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour. The makers then decided to push the release. As of now, they are eyeing a May 15 release.”

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour has received a 'Parental Guidance' certification in several territories like Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom (12A), the United States of America (PG-13) etc. As per the websites of British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the film has abuses like 'f**k' and moderate sex references and gestures. It also deals with mature themes about bullying and mental health.

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour is a concert film and contains visuals captured during her sold-out world tour. As per the press statement, the film brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of our times. Interestingly, it's a rare concert film that will be released in 3D. It'll also have a release in the IMAX format. Billie Eilish is one of the directors, along with none other than James Cameron, of Titanic and Avatar fame.

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