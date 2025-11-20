The miraculous Gujarati blockbuster, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, is showing no signs of slowing down. The film collected around Rs. 46.47 crores at the end of the fifth week, that is, Thursday, November 13. In its sixth week, it continues to hold strongly and has gone past the lifetime collections of Chaal Jeevi Laiye, the highest Gujarati grosser. As the film now marches towards the Rs. 75 crores mark, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate have begun the process of dubbing the film in Hindi.

EXCLUSIVE: Hindi dubbed version of HIGHEST Gujarati grosser Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate expected to release in cinemas on November 28

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The historic box office success of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate has made this Gujarati film a nationwide sensation. Though a section of non-Gujarati audience has seen the film already, there’s still a huge segment of the moviegoing audience which is not comfortable reading subtitles. They prefer the dubbed version and it is clear that they want to check out Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate as there’s huge curiosity for it.”

The source continued, “Hence, the makers of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate have started the dubbing process and it's about to get over. If the censor certificate is secured in time, they plan to release the film next Friday, November 28. A final call will be taken over the weekend with regard to the release date, after which they’ll make the grand announcement of the Hindi version.”

Laalo’s box office journey

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, which was released in the dull pre-Diwali period, collected around Rs. 36 lakhs in Week 1 and Rs. 28 lakhs in Week 2. The collections jumped to Rs. 70 lakhs in Week 3 but in Week 4, the demand soared, and it went on to collect Rs. 14 crores. This way, it collected Rs. 15.34 crores approx. in its first four weeks. But in Week 5, it has earned around Rs. 31 crores. Its sixth week collections are expected to be around Rs. 25 crores. In short, the total collections of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate in its sixth week is approx. Rs. 71 crores.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate will now cross the Rs. 75 crore mark on Saturday, November 22. If it holds well for a couple of weeks, then even a lifetime of Rs. 100 crores can’t be ruled out! It's too early to make any prediction, but with this film, anything is possible.

