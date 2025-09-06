T-Series, one of India’s most prolific and successful film production houses, has announced the release date of its next big venture, tentatively titled Production No. T174. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 20, 2026, giving moviegoers an early reason to block their calendars for what promises to be another gripping cinematic experience.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series locks February 20, 2026, release for Production No. T174

While details about the project remain closely guarded, the announcement itself has already sparked curiosity across the industry. Known for backing content-driven cinema that blends entertainment with strong storytelling, T-Series appears set to deliver yet another film that will leave audiences with plenty to think about.

Presented under the banner of Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Kishan Kumar, continuing the legacy of ambitious projects that combine scale, music, and emotion. Over the past few years, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has balanced mainstream blockbusters with powerful narratives, making it one of the most versatile studios in the country.

Though the cast, crew, and genre of T174 are still under wraps, the strategic choice of a February release signals confidence in the project. Positioned between the Republic Day and Holi holiday weekends, the film has the potential to enjoy a strong theatrical run with minimal competition.

Given T-Series’ track record with films like Aashiqui 2, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the recently announced big-ticket collaborations, expectations are naturally high. Industry insiders suggest that T174 may be a drama with a strong emotional core — a genre T-Series has excelled in — though official confirmation is awaited.

For now, the intrigue surrounding Production No. T174 is enough to keep cinephiles buzzing. As the countdown begins to February 20, 2026, audiences can expect more details about the cast, director, and storyline to unfold in the coming months.

One thing is certain: with Bhushan Kumar at the helm and the T-Series brand attached, T174 is already one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

Also Read: BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan–Sreeleela starrer directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar to hit theatres on Christmas, December 25, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.