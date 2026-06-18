Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma may be gearing up for another crime drama rooted in Mumbai's history. According to industry sources, the director is in early discussions to helm a biographical film based on celebrated Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Ram Gopal Varma in talks to direct Daya Nayak biopic: Report

The project is said to be in the development stage, with conversations currently focused on shaping the screenplay and determining the narrative approach. Sources also indicate that a major studio is expected to back the film.

Script Development Underway

Industry insiders told Mid-Day that the idea of a Daya Nayak biopic has been circulating for some time, but momentum around the project has increased in recent months. A source familiar with the development said, “The idea has been around for a while, but in recent months there has been renewed movement on it. Right now, the priority is getting the screenplay right and deciding the lens through which Daya Nayak’s story should be told.”

The makers are reportedly evaluating different ways to present Nayak's journey, which has remained one of the most discussed stories in Mumbai's policing history.

Possible Link to the Company Franchise

Interestingly, discussions have also touched upon the possibility of connecting the proposed film to Varma's acclaimed Company universe.

According to another insider, the filmmaker had once explored the idea of a sequel to his 2002 gangster drama Company. The proposed project, tentatively referred to as Company 2, was expected to focus on encounter specialists rather than gangsters.

The source revealed, “In 2010, there were conversations around fitting it organically into the larger world of Company. While nothing has been decided yet, it has come up during discussions.”

The insider further claimed that Daya Nayak was expected to serve as a consultant during those early conversations.

At present, no final decision has been made regarding whether the biopic will function as a standalone project or become part of a larger cinematic universe.

The reported development comes at a time when Ram Gopal Varma has returned to the spotlight with several ambitious projects.

One of his most talked-about upcoming films is Syndicate, a crime thriller that the filmmaker has described as a tribute to the new generation of filmmaking. Varma recently stated that the success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 significantly influenced his creative thinking and inspired aspects of the upcoming project.

The filmmaker has also officially announced Sarkar 4. The political crime drama will mark the return of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as Subhash Nagre and Shankar Nagre, respectively. The script has reportedly been locked, with production expected to move forward after initial work on Syndicate.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma calls Obsession ‘reset button’ for theatrical cinema: “Every woman has a little bit of Nikki in her”

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