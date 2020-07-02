After starring in Malang earlier this year, it was reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri will team up for Ek Villain 2. The film stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Since the film and TV productions have come to a standstill amid coronavirus pandemic, the shoot hasn't begun yet. But now, it's been learnt that Aditya has walked out of the project.

As per the latest updates, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri had creative differences. The actor was happy with the way the action set pieces were built but eventually decided to step down due to the differences. The reports also suggest that John Abraham's role could have also been the reason for him to back out. It was a mutual decision and reportedly, there is no bad blood between the filmmaker and the actor. Mohit Suri is now on a lookout for the replacement of Aditya.

Ek Villain 2 was supposed to go on the floor later this year and hit the screens on January 8, 2021. But, due to the lockdown, it may get postponed.

