Aryan Khan wins his first Best Director Award for The Ba***ds Of Bollywood at Bollywood Hungama OTT Fest and India Entertainment Awards

Aryan Khan added a major milestone to his rapidly rising creative career last night as he won the Best Director Award for his acclaimed OTT series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood at the prestigious Bollywood Hungama OTT Fest and India Entertainment Awards in Mumbai. This is his first award for his work as a director on the show. The star-studded evening, filled with glitz, performances and heartfelt tributes, celebrated some of the most impactful work across the digital entertainment space, with Aryan’s win emerging as one of the most talked-about moments.

The series, which generated massive buzz for its bold storytelling, sharp commentary and high-impact visual style, established Aryan as a filmmaker with a distinct voice. His direction was praised for its confidence, narrative grip and ability to bring complex characters to life—qualities that earned him both audience appreciation and strong critical acclaim.

Aryan Khan was unable to attend the ceremony due to prior commitments. Hence, his trophy will be sent to his residence. The enthusiasm in the room made it clear that his work has already made a significant impact.

Guests and industry insiders at the event noted that Aryan’s achievement symbolises the new era of bold, youth-driven storytelling emerging on Indian OTT platforms. His win not only reinforces his potential as a filmmaker but also highlights the growing creative freedom and experimentation flourishing in the digital space.

With this major honour, Aryan Khan’s directorial career has taken a powerful leap forward—leaving audiences eagerly awaiting what he creates next.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which is streaming on Netfilx, stars an ensemble cast of Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Rajat Bedi among others.

