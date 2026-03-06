Actor Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol appear to be expanding their business interests beyond the entertainment industry. According to property registration documents, the couple’s company, Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd, has purchased multiple commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri West.

Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol invest Rs.15 crores in five premium office units in Andheri West’s Yura Business Park

The firm has reportedly acquired five office spaces on the second floor of Yura Business Park – Phase 2, a commercial development located along the bustling Andheri Link Road corridor. The combined carpet area of these units is said to be over 3,400 square feet. The total value of the transaction stands at approximately Rs.15.05 crore.

The property deal was officially registered on February 27, 2026. Documents related to the transaction indicate that stamp duty payments crossed Rs.90 lakh, while the purchase also includes five designated car parking spaces. The commercial units are part of an under-construction development, with possession expected by December 2027.

The project forms part of a larger development associated with the Pecan–Transcon commercial complex, which has been drawing interest from several high-profile investors. In fact, the Deol family’s latest investment follows an earlier acquisition in the same project by members of the Roshan family.

Back in November 2025, Hrithik Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan and family member Pramila Roshan, purchased a total of 10 office units within the complex. Their investment covered nearly 6,968 square feet spread across the third and fourth floors of the building. The transaction, which was executed through the entities HRX Digitech LLP and Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, was valued at around Rs.28 crore.

The growing interest from Bollywood personalities highlights the rising appeal of Andheri West’s commercial property market. Andheri Link Road, in particular, has emerged as one of Mumbai’s most sought-after business corridors due to its connectivity, corporate presence, and potential for long-term investment returns.

While Bobby Deol and his representatives have not issued an official statement regarding the purchase, the move is being seen by many observers as part of a broader strategy to diversify investments.

The development also comes at a time when Bobby Deol is enjoying renewed professional momentum following his recent success in films and streaming projects. With the actor continuing to make headlines for both his career resurgence and now his business ventures, this latest property investment further reflects a growing trend of celebrities exploring opportunities in Mumbai’s commercial real estate sector.

Also Read: Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar locks theatrical release on May 22, 2026

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.