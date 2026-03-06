A fresh controversy has emerged around rapper-singer Badshah after the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a formal summons over alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi track ‘Tateeree.’

As per a report by ANI, the commission said it has taken suo motu cognizance of complaints claiming that the song’s lyrics are indecent and violate cultural boundaries and modesty. The track, which was released around March 1, 2026, has been at the centre of growing criticism on social media and among local groups.

According to the official summons issued on March 6, the case concerns allegations against Badshah—whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia—over the wording used in the song.

The notice has been addressed to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, directing authorities to ensure the presence of all concerned parties during the hearing.

The complaint was filed by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, along with Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. The complainants have alleged that the lyrics in ‘Tateeree’ contain indecent vocabulary and objectify women and minors.

Following the complaints, the commission initiated proceedings to examine the matter.

Chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the commission will hold a hearing on March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am. The proceedings are scheduled to take place at the Conference Hall at the DC Office in Panipat, with Bhatia presiding over the session.

Commenting on the issue, Bhatia also questioned how the song managed to pass regulatory scrutiny. She noted that she had previously served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification for three years and raised concerns about the approval process for content containing such lyrics.

The matter is expected to be reviewed during the upcoming hearing.

