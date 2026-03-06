The month of March has begun on a slow note with barely any significant releases. But the second half of the month will be truly exciting. The highly awaited Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on March 19. And that’s not all. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary, earlier scheduled for March 20, will now arrive in cinemas in India on March 26.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “This is a practical decision taken by the team at Sony Pictures International. As we all know, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to dominate across the country and hence deserves maximum showcasing. Once the initial euphoria settles, it makes more sense for Project Hail Mary to arrive in cinemas rather than release in the same week as Dhurandhar. This way, Project Hail Mary will also get a fair opportunity to put up healthy box office numbers.”

Project Hail Mary will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in IMAX and other premium large formats. It is part of the international theatrical distribution partnership between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, ensuring a major global rollout, including India.

Based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel (The Martian), Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a lone astronaut who awakens aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of his mission—or his identity. As fragments of his past begin to resurface, he discovers the planet-saving task that brought him here: confronting a cosmic threat that could extinguish Earth’s sun.

The film features a stellar supporting cast including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who earlier directed 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lego Movie (2014) and 22 Jump Street (2022). Additionally, they were the producers of the animated Spider-Man franchise.

