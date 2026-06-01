In recent weeks, social media platforms were flooded with claims that Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt had a fallout while shooting for the upcoming Yash Raj Films spy thriller Alpha. The rumours quickly gained traction online, prompting fans to speculate about possible tension between the two actors. However, Bobby has now addressed the reports and clarified that there was never any such issue on set.

Bobby Deol REACTS to rumours of clash with Alia Bhatt on Alpha set: “Log itne velle hai ki…”

Speaking to India TV, the actor revealed that even he was surprised when he came across the claims. “Mujhe bhi ek dost ne bheja uss rumour ka snapshot. Main bhi hairaan ho gaya. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi likh ke bana dete hai,” Bobby Deol said.

The actor went on to praise Alia Bhatt and highlighted her dedication towards the physically demanding action sequences in the film. “Alia is a very good actress and she is very professional. She works very hard. Alia was also prepared for all the fight sequences that she had to do. Toh mujhe nahi samaj mein aaya kisne kya soch ke ye sab rumours likhe. I can't go around proving the point to anybody. So it is not true. Log Instagram se influenced rehte hai lekin uspe 90 per cent kahaniyaan sahi nahi hoti hai,” he added.

Speaking of the film, it features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play key characters. Details about the storyline have largely been kept under wraps, but the project is expected to expand the spy universe that already includes successful films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Alpha has witnessed several release date changes since its announcement. The film was initially expected to arrive earlier, but was later scheduled for release on July 10, 2026. More recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that the makers may advance the release by a week to July 3, 2026, following the postponement of Dhamaal 4 to July 17.

Also Read: “Amazing that we are making an action film in India like Alpha featuring two girls!”: Action star Bobby Deol on how much he enjoyed shooting Alpha and going toe to toe with Alia Bhatt

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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