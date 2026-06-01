Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, whose melodious voice graced several memorable Hindi film songs from the 1960s and 1970s, passed away on Sunday evening at her Mumbai residence. She was 89. The singer, known for evergreen tracks such as ‘Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se,’ ‘Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye,’ and ‘Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche,’ reportedly died due to age-related health issues.

‘Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’ singer Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89

Confirming the news, Mangala Khadilkar, author of the acclaimed Marathi biography Suman Sugandh, shared details about the singer's final moments. “Suman ji passed away at around 8 pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to old age. She passed away peacefully. For the last few days she was listening to her own songs,” Khadilkar told PTI.

With a career spanning several decades, Kalyanpur carved a distinct identity for herself in the Indian music industry during an era dominated by some of the country's most celebrated playback singers. Her soft, expressive voice won the admiration of music lovers and earned her a special place in Hindi cinema's golden age.

Apart from Hindi cinema, Kalyanpur showcased her versatility by recording songs in several Indian languages, including Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese and Odia. Her repertoire also extended beyond film music to devotional songs, ghazals and thumris, reflecting the depth and range of her musical abilities.

Suman Kalyanpur is survived by her daughter, Charu. According to family sources, her last rites will be performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday between 11:30 am and 12 noon.

Bollywood Hungama extends its heartfelt condolences to Suman Kalyanpur's family, friends, and countless admirers. May her soul rest in peace, while her timeless melodies continue to live on in the hearts of music lovers.

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