The proposed visit of Sunny Leone to the holy city of Mathura has been cancelled following strong opposition from religious organisations over a planned New Year programme. The actress was reportedly scheduled to attend a private New Year event at a hotel in Mathura. The event was called off after the protests.

Reacting on behalf of his wife, Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber said, “First off, it’s not a New Year’s show. Her New Year’s show is in Hyderabad. Everyone knows. And it’s publicized everywhere. She’s had a show almost every day for the last five, six days, seven days.”

Daniel feels the couple is needlessly made to prove their allegiance to India. “Sunny and I are in India for sixteen years. That is a very good portion of our lives. We have been, I believe, good citizens. We’ve done plenty of good deeds from the goodness of our heart because we like to give back to a country that has given us so much. So, I do find it amazing that there is still a group, be it whatever group it is, that protests that Sunny is coming somewhere.”

Daniel feels Sunny’s presence in any city brings positivity. “When she visits a city, it brings revenue, brings business, brings eyeballs, and it brings, you know, it is not bringing anything bad. It is bringing entertainment. And I believe that we should celebrate that. And I do find it very strange that 16 years later, that we are still facing something like this. We haven’t faced something like this in a long time. So I’m very surprised.”

Daniel hopes to be invited to Mathura someday. “I hope that they do one-day invite us back and realize that that was a wrong decision. I do believe it’s a wrong decision. But we will respect it and let them do what they want to do. And we will go somewhere else and have great entertainment somewhere else and enjoy and provide wonderful entertainment for another city and another place. And they will enjoy it. And we will all have a wonderful year. God bless everyone.”

