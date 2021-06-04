A film based on the life of business tycoon Subrata Roy is in the works. Roy, who is the chief of the Sahara India Group will soon be celebrating his 73rd birthday on June 10. The makers of the film will be making an official announcement of the biopic on the same day.

Details of the biopic including the name of the filmmakers and cast are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, in 2020, Netflix had released a three-episode docuseries titled Bad Boy Billionaires, out of which one focuses on Sahara Group chairman Subrata Roy. The documentary, however, did not go down well with the Sahara group who issued a statement calling the series- “ill-motivated, incorrect, misleading documentary depicted through some disgruntled people who hold personal grudges.”

Roy is the Managing Worker and Chairman of the Sahara India Pariwar which was founded by him in 1978. Since 2012, he has been embroiled in a lengthy court battle with SEBI over a case involving a Rs. 24,000 crore refund to investors. He was also arrested for the same in 2014 and sent to Tihar Jail in Delhi. Roy, who at different times owned an airline, formula one team, cricket team, plush hotels in London and New York, and financial companies, stayed in jail for over two years and is currently out on parole since 2016.

