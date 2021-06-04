Actor Yami Gautam who is known for films like Vicky Donor, Bala, Uri, among others tied the knot today. She got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar who made his directorial debut with the National Award-winning film Uri-The Surgical Strike in 2019.

Yami Gautam, on Friday, took to her social media handle to share a picture from their wedding ceremony while making the announcement. "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," she wrote.

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," she wrote as a joint message from the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Yami Gautam went for a traditional red saree for the wedding ceremony while Aditya opted for a traditional off-white sherwani with matching headgear. Soon after the announcement was made, the couple was showered with congratulatory messages from their colleagues. Actor Dia Mirza, who recently tied the knot herself, wrote, "Congratulations Yami and Aditya. Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!". Vikrant Massey, who was Yami's co-star in her last release Ginny Weds Sunny wrote, "Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!!". Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others also congratulated the couple.

