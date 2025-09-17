Bigg Boss 19 has finally started picking up pace after a slow start, but the latest promo shows that things have gone a step too far. Contestants this season seem to have crossed a line by openly discussing nominations—one of the biggest rules of the house.

In the fresh promo dropped by the makers, Bigg Boss can be seen calling out the contestants for their planning and plotting around nominations. The clip hints at a major punishment, with Bigg Boss declaring, “Iski sazaa purey ke purey ghar ko bhugatni hogi. Sabhi ghar waley ghar se beghar hone ki dehliz par aa khade hotey hai.” This has left fans speculating whether the entire house will be nominated this week.

For context, Tuesdays are usually nomination days in the Bigg Boss house. This week, alongside lighthearted pranks from Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik—who hid kitchen essentials like sugar and salt as well as contestants’ personal belongings—serious conversations about manipulating votes took center stage. Housemates including Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur were allegedly seen discussing who to target.

Later, during the official nomination process, Bigg Boss specifically asked Neelam about her private discussions with Kunickaa, Baseer, and Amaal. While she attempted to downplay it by saying the talk was only about Amaal potentially saving her if she received the most votes, Bigg Boss made it clear that the rule-breaking had been noticed.

The promo, however, does not confirm whether all contestants have indeed been nominated. Still, the development has stirred reactions online. Viewers quickly pointed out selective editing, accusing the makers of protecting Amaal despite his active role in nomination discussions. One user wrote, “Why are you so biased towards Amaal? He’s the one who discusses nominations the most, so why this hypocrisy?” Another commented, “Captain khud chori kar raha hai aur usko abhi tak captain bana rakha hai, biased Bigg Boss.”

With tensions rising inside the house and fans debating outside, all eyes are now on tonight’s episode to see if Bigg Boss actually nominates the entire house or if selective punishments are handed out.

