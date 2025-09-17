He can do stunts, his comic timing never falters, he makes fun of everyone and he doesn’t look a day over 25. We are definitely talking about this week’s guest Akshay Kumar aka Khiladi kumar who took over the season 3 finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show and left Kapil and his parivaar speechless and the audience in splits.

For every joke Kapil had prepared for his guest, the rebuttal was 3 times more mazzedaar proving that he’s not just Khiladi, but also Haseen ka Khiladi as well. When Kapil poked fun at him for showing up late in Season 3 despite his punctual image, Akshay quipped, “Arre, mujhe pehle paise nahi mile!” The banter continued as Kapil questioned if Akshay’s long list of films meant more talent or more zaroorate, and Akshay cheekily turned it around, “Your show’s been on for three seasons on Netflix, plus you have 2 films and now a new café… tu bata, tere talent zyada hai ya zaroorate?” Well played, Akki, well played!!

The episode also shines a spotlight on Akshay’s daredevil streak. Directors Mahesh Bhatt and Abbas-Mustan recall jaw-dropping moments of watching him pull off the riskiest stunts with zero stress, while everyone else on set held their breath. Akshay also reveals how he considers himself a stuntman first and then an actor. Taking it a notch higher, Kapil welcomes a group of stuntmen who have worked alongside Akshay, celebrating the real Khatron Ke Khiladis, In a heartfelt moment, Akshay credits his career to the stuntmen saying, “mere liye asli heros yeh hai… inki wajah se mera career hai.” The stuntmen also shared a touching side of Akshay, revealing how he has ensured every stuntman in their union is covered with life insurance, with him quietly paying the premiums for years. Their words reflected deep gratitude, bringing a heartfelt pause to an otherwise laughter-filled episode.

As the season and episode wrap up, the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 comes to life on the Kapil Sharma stage! Kiku Sharda rocks Babupao, Krushna Abhishek nails Sunil Jetty, and together they set the stage on fire with the hilarious “Babupao Ka Style Hai” performance. Akshay Kumar joins in, singing along and announcing, this song is officially going into the film! And just when you think it can’t get any more fun, Akshay kicks off a Holi-style water balloon showdown, making sure Sunil, Kiku, and Krushna get absolutely soaked while the in house audience can’t seem to wipe the laughter off their faces.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3’s Finale is an ultimate ode to the desi boys. Catch the laughs and the action on Saturday, 20th September at 8 PM, only on Netflix.

