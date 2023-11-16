Disney+ Hotstar announces The Freelancer: The Conclusion, all episodes dropping on 15th December 2023. Following the success of the first 4 episodes (released on 1st Sept), this extraction mission is all set to unravel the concluding chapters of Aliya’s intense journey. Based on the book-- A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat, Creator, and Showrunner Neeraj Pandey, Directed by Bhav Dhulia, and Produced by Shital Bhatia, The Freelancer: The Conclusion made by Friday Storytellers is helmed by Mohit Raina, veteran actor Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardeshi. The series also features actors like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

Neeraj Pandey’s The Freelancer: The Conclusion starring Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher to premiere on December 15, 2023

Talking about the series, Producer Shital Bhatia said, “ It's great to know that the first 4 episodes of ‘The Freelancer’ have received so much appreciation and love from the audiences for the scale and performances. With The Freelancer: The Conclusion audiences will be taken through the thrilling journey of Alia and Avinash culminating in an exciting finish!”

Talking about the series, Anupam Kher said, “Dr Khan is a very thought-through character and he has various layers to his personality. It's another Neeraj Pandey gem that the audiences have loved and appreciated. With the first part, viewers witness Aliya’s struggle, and with The Freelancer: The Conclusion, it is time to take the audiences on the extraction mission as Avinash Kamath risks it all and enters the war-stricken zone to rescue Aliya. I am sure the fast-paced action and gripping suspense, will leave the audiences at the edge of their seats"

Talking about the series, Mohit Raina said, “Avinash Kamath’s character graph has grown with each episode as he experiences a turmoil of his own. Season 1 was received well by the audiences and my character was widely appreciated by all. It was the first time I explored something like this and I am glad the audiences thoroughly enjoyed it and are in for a nail-biting extraction mission as Avinash is all set to roll in action with The Freelancer: The Conclusion.”

