After four months, Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end. As the finale has arrived, the speculations around its winner are rising even more. Like every season, finalists are evicted one by one before the name of the winner is announced.

On Saturday's episode, Rashami Desai was evicted from the house as she received the lowest votes among all the Top 6 contestants. Post that, Nishant Bhatt took the briefcase of Rs 10 lakh offered by the ex-winners and walked out of the show. Post that Shamita Shetty was also evicted from the house.

Now after Rashami, Nishant and Shamita, Karan Kundrra has been evicted from the house and is out of the finale race. Karan Kundra had an impactful journey in the show, From his tactics in the game to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, he's made a good remark among the audience. With this, Karan Kundrra comes out as the 2nd runner up of the season.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shamita Shetty out of winners race

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.