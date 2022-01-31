comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.01.2022 | 12:21 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Bigg Bos 15 Finale: Karan Kundra out from the finale race

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

After four months, Bigg Boss 15 has come to an end. As the finale has arrived, the speculations around its winner are rising even more. Like every season, finalists are evicted one by one before the name of the winner is announced.

On Saturday's episode, Rashami Desai was evicted from the house as she received the lowest votes among all the Top 6 contestants. Post that, Nishant Bhatt took the briefcase of Rs 10 lakh offered by the ex-winners and walked out of the show. Post that Shamita Shetty was also evicted from the house.

Now after Rashami, Nishant and Shamita, Karan Kundrra has been evicted from the house and is out of the finale race. Karan Kundra had an impactful journey in the show, From his tactics in the game to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, he's made a good remark among the audience. With this, Karan Kundrra comes out as the 2nd runner up of the season.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shamita Shetty out of winners race

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhatt walks out…

Arjun Kapoor buys a Ducati Scrambler worth…

Salman Khan meets John Travolta in Riyadh;…

Kajol tests positive for COVID-19; shares…

Lata Mangeshkar’s health improves…

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Rashami Desai gets out…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification