Bigg Boss is the most-watched reality show of the Indian television and one of the major reasons for their massive TRP is the host Salman Khan. The show is currently awaiting to begin its 14th season but it looks like the fans will have to wait a little longer than usual. While the makers have started online auditions, the show that usually begins in the first week of October will most likely begin in the last week of October considering the Coronavirus outbreak.

A source close to the channel spoke to a leading tabloid and said that the theme for this year will be based on Jungle and the break-up is such that out of the 30 contestants shortlisted, 16 will enter the house consisting of 13 celebrities and 3 commoners. The contestants will be tested for COVID-19 before they enter the house and the guidelines will be amended to keep the show’s functioning smooth. The set will be constructed in Film City and Salman Khan will travel from his house in Bandra to carry on the shoot. While they are going to maintain the safety precautions, maintaining social distancing will be a task since all the 16 contestants are going to be living and eating in the same house and will use a common restroom.

The makers have assured that the set and the items inside the house will be regularly sanitized.

