Bigg Boss 14 makers have been ensuring that no stone is left unturned when it comes to the safety of the contestants and the crew. Since the contestants will be living in very close proximity and it is not possible to maintain social distancing on a daily basis, they will have to ensure that they do not share their crockery with each other. According to the new rules, the contestants will not be given tasks in the initial weeks where they have to come in physical contact with each other.

They will also be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 tests to make sure that they have not contracted the virus. Apart from these, as per the reports, the contestants will be provided with single beds and not double beds, unlike the last time. A mini theatre, spa room, mall, restaurant corner will also be available in the house if the sources are to be believed. The contestants will be barred from sharing each other’s beds as well.

All set to premiere on October 3, Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be quarantined before they enter the house as per the protocol.

