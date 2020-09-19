Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most anticipated seasons of the franchise considering the new guidelines due to the Coronavirus scare. While the 15 contestants are to be quarantined in a hotel in Goregaon before they begin shooting on October 1 for the grand premiere, pictures from the house have been leaked.

Bigg Boss always outdoes its previous season when it comes to the grand and glamourous interior of the house. Keeping it as classy as possible, the new pictures reveal a rainbow and a silver couch, with the initials at the entrance replaced with the Bigg Boss eye. The bedrooms will no longer have double beds maintaining the rule of social distancing.

Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on Sep 18, 2020 at 11:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on Sep 18, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on Sep 18, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on Sep 18, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on Sep 18, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

The first episode will air on October 3 with Salman Khan as the host. As per the norm, the contestants will introduce themselves with dance performances; sans the live audience.

