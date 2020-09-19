Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.09.2020 | 4:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Bigg Boss 14: Leaked pictures show a glimpse of the brand new and glamourous house

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most anticipated seasons of the franchise considering the new guidelines due to the Coronavirus scare. While the 15 contestants are to be quarantined in a hotel in Goregaon before they begin shooting on October 1 for the grand premiere, pictures from the house have been leaked.

Bigg Boss 14 Leaked pictures show a glimpse of the brand new and glamourous house

Bigg Boss always outdoes its previous season when it comes to the grand and glamourous interior of the house. Keeping it as classy as possible, the new pictures reveal a rainbow and a silver couch, with the initials at the entrance replaced with the Bigg Boss eye. The bedrooms will no longer have double beds maintaining the rule of social distancing.

Take a look at the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrkhabri (@mrkhabri_official) on

The first episode will air on October 3 with Salman Khan as the host. As per the norm, the contestants will introduce themselves with dance performances; sans the live audience.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Makers shoot for a special chess-themed promo featuring Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Monalisa

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap & Kangana Ranaut engage in…

"Jayaji is like my mother, I touch her…

Pradeep Sarkar's Notini Binodini starring…

Karan Johar heads to Goa with his mother…

Ravi Kishan responds to Jaya Bachchan’s…

Film personalities and others write an open…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification