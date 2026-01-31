Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is reportedly set to direct the sequel to the 2021 horror-comedy Bhoot Police, with significant changes to its cast and production approach. According to industry reports, Priyadarshan has been brought on board with a substantial fee of Rs 21 crores to lead the project, underlining confidence in his creative vision for the franchise’s next chapter.

Sources familiar with the development told entertainment portal Pinkvilla that while Bhoot Police 2 will maintain the core blend of humour and supernatural elements that defined the first film, it will not feature the original leads — Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. “While the sequel retains the core idea of a horror-comedy, the casting will see a complete refresh. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will not be returning for the second instalment,” the source said.

“The idea is to reinvent the franchise with a new duo. The makers are looking at two actors — one senior and one junior — to create an interesting combo. It’s a proper horror-comedy, staying true to the genre but with more of a theatrical treatment,” the insider added.

Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film garnered attention for its light-hearted take on ghost-hunting and became popular among audiences on OTT platforms following its 2021 release.

Priyadarshan, known for his work on films such as Hera Pheri, Hungama and Hulchul, is also juggling multiple projects including Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, both slated for 2026 releases. Bhooth Bangla — featuring Akshay Kumar — has already locked its theatrical date and marks a reunion between Kumar and the director after more than a decade.

