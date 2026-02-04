At its Next On Netflix 2026 India slate announcement, the streaming platform unveiled Chumbak, a new original series that turns the spotlight on neighbourhood life and the bonds that quietly shape everyday living. Along with the announcement, Netflix also dropped the show’s teaser, offering a glimpse into a world driven by shared meals, laughter, arguments, tears, and enduring companionship.

Chumbak teaser out: Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Deven Bhojani lead old-Mumbai comedy-drama announced at Next On Netflix 2026

Set in an old row-house neighbourhood in Mumbai, Chumbak explores a space where neighbours are more than polite acquaintances. The series follows five families whose lives are closely intertwined, forming a surrogate family over time. Anchored by a young author and an eccentric family support group, the narrative captures moments of humour, vulnerability, and collective resilience as the characters navigate life’s everyday challenges together.

The makers describe Chumbak as a return to the warmth of community living. Sharing their excitement, the team behind the series said, “We’re so excited to finally introduce Chumbak to the world. This has been a truly collaborative journey, with an infectious energy on set that came from working so closely together every day. That spirit has translated beautifully on screen, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience Chumbak on Netflix this year.”

The series is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, with Jamnadas (JD) Majethia serving as producer. Known for their work rooted in everyday relationships and family dynamics, the creative team brings a familiar yet reflective tone to the show’s storytelling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Chumbak features an ensemble cast led by Neena Gupta, alongside Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant V Joshi, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghavan and Sandeepa Dhar. Together, the cast portrays characters whose lives overlap in unexpected ways, shaped by proximity, shared histories, and emotional dependence.

Speaking at the slate announcement, Monika Shergill, Vice President – Content, Netflix India, reflected on the platform’s evolving relationship with Indian storytelling. She said, “Ten years of Netflix in India isn’t a milestone we mark alone. It’s a story we’ve written together with creators who took bold risks, actors and technicians who brought those visions to life, partners who built with passion, teams who kept raising the bar, and above all, audiences who welcomed these stories with curiosity and openness. A decade of streaming has reinforced a simple truth: there is no single way to tell Indian stories, and no single audience to serve. India is one nation, made up of many Indias. Our work begins and continues with embracing all of them.”

With Chumbak, Netflix continues to expand its slate of slice-of-life originals, focusing on stories rooted in shared spaces and emotional familiarity. The series is slated to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Also Read: Next On Netflix 2026: Ikka actor Tillotama Shome reveals, “A fly crawled into Sunny Deol’s EYE; he STILL didn’t stop the shot…he reasoned, ‘I didn’t want to spoil your take'”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.