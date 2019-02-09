Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.02.2019 | 8:42 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu set to essay the roles of world’s oldest sharpshooters in Anurag Kashyap’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are on a roll. They are coming together for the very first time for a sports biopic titled Saand Ki Aankh. The story will be based on the medal-winning world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar which will be co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu set to essay the roles of world’s oldest sharpshooters in Anurag Kashyap's next

The forthcoming drama, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, will go on floors next week. The official handle of Reliance Entertainment made the announcement and wrote “The ‘shoot’ begins…literally! We are happy to announce that our next production based on the world’s oldest sharpshooters, is going on floors! Directed by @tushar1307, the film will star powerhouse talents, @taapsee and @bhumipednekar. @anuragkashyap72 @nidhiparmar.”

Taapsee Pannu quipped about the shelving of the film by sharing the same picture and wrote, “Kabhi humaari picture shelve karva dete hai kabhi title ki maara maari, maine socha main Khud hi picture announce kar deti hu through my PERSONAL MEDIANET ab jisko jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo ! Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters #Chandro  #Prakashi.”

Bhumi Pednekar too expressed her excitement over her next project. “Old is Gold and this is certainly GOLD! Excited to begin the shooting of this groundbreaking real story of world’s oldest sharpshooters! @taapsee @tushar1307 @anuragkashyap72 @RelianceEnt @nidhiparmar” she wrote.

The film, co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar Hira, will tell the story about the world’s oldest female sharpshooters— Chandro Tomar, 86, and her sister-in-law, Prakashi, 81 from the Johri village of western Uttar Pradesh. Chandra is popularly known as Shooter Dadi and Prakashi as Revolver Dadi.

