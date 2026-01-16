Prime Video announced January 30 as the worldwide premiere date of its Hindi crime thriller series Daldal, accompanied by a gripping and grisly teaser. Based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal, an Abundantia Entertainment production, is created for a series by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Triveni. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, and written by Triveni alongside Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D’Souza, Priya Saggi and Hussain Haidry.

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Daldal to stream on Prime Video from January 30; watch teaser!

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the series follows Rita Ferreira, Mumbai Crime Branch’s newly appointed DCP, portrayed by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar, as she finds herself facing a cold-blooded killer in a high-stakes game of survival. Alongside Pednekkar, the series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles. Daldal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on January 30.

Daldal centers on DCP Rita Ferreira, a cop driven by justice yet haunted by guilt and the demons of her past, as she is drawn into a chilling pursuit of a cold-blooded killer. The teaser plunges audiences into a world where violence and psychological dread doesn’t just shock, it lingers. The atmospheric teaser reveals victims brutally murdered – wrists slashed; mouths grotesquely stuffed with raw pieces of meat, mobile phones, and other objects; each crime exposing a deeply twisted psyche. As the investigation deepens, Rita finds herself caught between the savagery of the case and her own inner turmoil, while also confronting biases within the force. Unflinching in its portrayal of brutality, the teaser makes it clear that this series is not for the faint-hearted.

At its core, Daldal is not just a crime suspense story, but a powerful exploration of trauma and morality—driven not by the question of who committed the crime, but by the far more haunting question of why.



"Crime thrillers make for a compelling watch as they allow us to combine edge-of-your-seat suspense with deep, character-driven storytelling. With Daldal, however, our aim is to push the envelope further with a genre-defying narrative," said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India. "Daldal isn't your typical psychological crime thriller. It goes beyond the conventional whodunnit to ask 'why' – weaving together themes of trauma, vulnerability, and resilience into its very fabric. We are thrilled to once again join hands with our long-standing collaborators at Abundantia Entertainment to present this series, which features compelling performances from an exceptional cast and a distinctive atmospheric tone. We believe Daldal will both entertain and deeply engage audiences in India and across the world."

"At Abundantia, we have always endeavored to bring stories that unsettle, challenge, and linger long after the screen fades to black and Daldal is one such example. It is driven not by spectacle, but by psychological depth and an intense emotional unease that runs through the texture of the story," said Vikram Malhotra, founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment and producer of Daldal. "Our attempt is to shatter the template of the crime thriller and we've chosen to go beyond the cop-killer story to explore the darker corners of the human psyche. It is always a delight to collaborate with the amazing team at Prime Video and take yet another bold step in our collective commitment to bringing impactful stories to life, this time partnering with the indomitable Suresh Triveni. With powerful performances by Bhumi, Samara and Aditya, and under the direction of Amrit Raj Gupta, Daldal redefines the crime thriller space by placing character and consequence at its core. We can't wait for audiences in India and across the world to experience this gripping journey when the series premieres worldwide on Prime Video on January 30."

What compelled me most about Daldal was its exploration of morality and the often-overlooked emotional and psychological origins behind violence, rather than just the act itself. This is a story about guilt, identity, and unresolved wounds, told through the lens of a crime investigation that feels deeply unsettling yet personal," said Suresh Triveni, creator and producer of Daldal. "It was important for us to create a thriller that feels almost like horror in the way the dread builds quietly, tension simmers beneath the surface, and every character carries their own scars. In a genre often dominated by external action, we wanted to turn the lens inward, examining how trauma shapes behavior and how the past refuses to stay buried which could only be achieved by a stellar writing team of Sreekanth, Rohan, Priya and Hussain. Bringing this vision to life required exceptional talent both in front of and behind the camera and Bhumi delivers a career-defining performance as Rita, embodying vulnerability and strength in equal measure, along with an ensemble of equally terrific actors, while Amrit's direction creates an atmosphere of unrelenting tension that keeps you on edge. Working closely with Vikram and Prime Video, a service we deeply trust creatively, gave us the freedom to explore these darker, more uncomfortable spaces without compromise. I am looking forward to the series’ premiere in India and around the world on January 30. I believe Daldal will resonate with audiences who are looking for crime stories that are as introspective and emotionally layered as they are. Gripping stories that don't just ask 'who did it,' but 'what made them who they are’.”

Daldal kicks off a thrilling season of crime on Prime, alongside the highly anticipated return of Aldis Hodge in season two of Cross, Guy Ritchie’s reimagining and origin story of the beloved detective Sherlock Holmes in Young Sherlock, the gripping and sophisticated forensic mystery Scarpetta starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, and addictive new thriller series 56 Days starring Dove Cameron based on the best-selling novel by Catherine Ryan Howard and Shobhita Dhulipala starrer Telugu movie Cheekatilo — all launching exclusively on Prime Video this spring.

