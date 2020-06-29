Bollywood Hungama

Bhumi Pednekar feeds 550 impoverished families as a tribute to her Son Chiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Son Chiriya last year, is deeply shocked by the sudden demise of her co-star. She recently took to Instagram and called Sushant a ‘supernova’ as she penned an emotional note remembering the times she had spent with Sushant during their shoot in the Chambal Valley.

Bhumi Pednekar feeds 550 impoverished families as a tribute to her Son Chiriya co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

In a mark of tribute for the late young actor, Bhumi is joining hands with director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya‘s Ek Saath the Earth Foundation to feed 550 impoverished families. Bhumi confirms saying, “I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let us show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???? . . . @eksaathfoundation

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

In her tribute post, Bhumi Pednekar had written, "Rest in Peace my friend...Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR."

ALSO READ: Young stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others share the poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara

More Pages: Sonchiriya Box Office Collection , Sonchiriya Movie Review

