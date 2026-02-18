A section of moviegoers is eagerly awaiting the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan in Bhooth Bangla, which is scheduled to release on April 10, 2026. While anticipation around the project continues to build, fans may soon get a glimpse into the film’s world.

Bhooth Bangla promo song to be attached to Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Report

Industry buzz suggests that a promotional song from Bhooth Bangla could be attached to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19.

According to a report by Mid-Day, a source said, “Akshay and Priyadarshan’s 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa benefited immensely from its title song, ‘Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which became wildly popular. So, this time, with Pritam having composed another song that has the potential to become a chartbuster, Ektaa felt it would catch on among listeners and create buzz around Bhooth Bangla. Attaching it to Dhurandhar: The Revenge made sense as it’s among the most awaited films.”

The source further added, “The song was filmed on a grand scale with Akshay and over 100 background dancers. Given the film’s theme, a set of a spooky mansion was built.”

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the development. Audiences will likely have to wait until Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases in cinemas to see if the promotional strategy materialises.

It is also worth noting that Bhooth Bangla has seen multiple release date changes. The film was initially slated for April 3, 2026, before being postponed to May 15 to avoid the anticipated wave around Dhurandhar 2. The makers later finalised April 10, 2026, as the release date, ensuring a relatively comfortable window. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to clash with Yash’s Toxic at the box office.

For now, fans await official word on whether the promotional song will indeed be unveiled alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

