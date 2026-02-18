Actor Babil Khan recently shared glimpses of his Muay Thai training during a visit to Thailand, prompting interest among his followers. The actor posted visuals from his sessions, where he can be seen practising the martial art under supervision.

Babil Khan begins training in Muay Thai in Thailand for his next project

Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing, is a traditional combat sport from Thailand that requires considerable physical endurance, coordination and discipline. It is often regarded as one of the more demanding martial arts forms due to its emphasis on striking techniques and overall conditioning.

According to a source, “Babil has been training consistently and with a lot of focus. Muay Thai requires stamina, control, and discipline. Given his new found love for the activity, it has naturally led to people connecting the dots. Some believing that this could be prep for an upcoming role.”

While there has been speculation online about whether the training is linked to a future project, Babil has not confirmed if it is connected to any upcoming film or role. For now, it appears to be part of a focused fitness routine during his time in Thailand.

The actor has previously spoken about immersing himself deeply into preparation for his roles, and his latest training videos have drawn attention from fans who are curious about what he may take up next.

No official announcement regarding a new project has been made so far.

