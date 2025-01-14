Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated Pongal with immense joy alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The celebrations were held at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's residence, with badminton champion PV Sindhu also joining the festivities. PM Modi shared glimpses of the Pongal celebrations on his social media platform.

In his caption, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that he attended Sankranti celebrations at the residence of G. Kishan Reddy. He highlighted witnessing an excellent cultural program during his visit.

The Prime Minister noted that Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, symbolizing gratitude and renewal, and are deeply connected to the country's agricultural traditions. He also extended his best wishes for the occasion, wishing everyone happiness and a prosperous harvest season.

PM Modi wrote, “Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.”

Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme. People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance… pic.twitter.com/avPKmFP1oU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025

He concluded, “People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture. My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead.”

Chiranjeevi also took to his social media handle X to extend his heartfelt wishes for Pongal. He spoke about the festive sounds of jingle bells and the hymns of the Haridas. He expressed his hope that the festival would bring an abundance of joy, prosperity, and new glory into everyone’s lives.

He wrote, “Wishing everyone a happy Sankranti, with beautiful garlands in the front doors, joyful lights in the back doors, the jingle bells of the Jangam Devars, the hymns of the Haridas, the abundance of pleasures, and the abundance of wealth, and the new glory that this festival brings in everyone's lives!”

ముంగిళ్లలో అందమైన రంగవల్లులు,

లోగిళ్లలో ఆనందపు వెలుగులు, జంగమ దేవరుల జేగంటలు , హరిదాసుల కీర్తనలు,

భోగ భాగ్యాలు , సిరి సంపదలూ వెరసి

అందరి జీవితాల్లో ఈ పండుగ తెచ్చే

నూతన వైభవం వెల్లి విరియాలని ఆశిస్తూ,

అందరికీ సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! ????#HappyMakarSankranti to All ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 14, 2025

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for the release of his film Vishwambhara. The movie will also feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

