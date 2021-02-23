The last time when they were together, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap created Manmarziyan. A complete departure for Kashyap from his dark and brooding cinema, it was his mellowest movie to date.

Now Kashyap is again on to something with Taapsee that he has never attempted before. In Dobaaraa, Taapsee plays a character caught in a time-travel situation.

No time-travel film has been done in Hindi. Years ago in the early 1990s Shekhar Kapur started Time Machine with Aamir Khan, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah and Raveena Tandon. But the film never got completed.

