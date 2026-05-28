Every once in a while, history pauses to remind us that when the country is pushed to the brink, it isn’t superheroes or larger-than-life figures who hold the fort, it is the common man who rises to the occasion. Celebrating these unsung heroes who keep the nation running, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has dropped its powerful motion poster, saluting the ordinary people who became extraordinary when it mattered the most.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata makers unveil motion poster titled The Unseen Heroes featuring Kangana Ranaut

Titled The Unseen Heroes, the motion poster is a stirring ode to those who are always around us, yet rarely acknowledged. It shifts the definition of heroism away from grand gestures and dramatic victories, focusing instead on duty, resilience, and silent courage.

The motion poster captures the essence of everyday bravery. It honours nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and administrators, faces we pass daily without a second glance. When terror engulfed the city, these were the people who chose responsibility over self-preservation, ensuring that life inside hospital walls continued despite the chaos outside.

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata places its emotional and moral centre within hospital corridors—spaces where fear was met not with panic, but with presence of mind and collective resolve.

Kangana Ranaut says, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a salutation to those invisible souls who, when pushed into crisis, rise to stand as the ultimate shield of humanity and harmony. When disaster strikes, our collective instinct is to look toward armed uniforms or state authorities for salvation. But this film tributes the uniforms nobody notices until the world is burning—the blood-stained aprons, the sterile hospital scrubs, the frayed civilian clothes. True courage does not wait for a badge, permission, or the promise of a medal. Every single frame of this motion poster compels us to look into the eyes of people who surrendered everything they had without ever demanding an audience. I feel a profound honour in being part of a film that carries their truth to the world."

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Presenter and Producer, said, " Our nation is held together by something far more human—empathy. In moments of crisis, an unspoken instinct takes over, where one Indian naturally steps in to protect another. That strength and shared resilience lie at the heart of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. For us at PEN Studios, supporting this film goes beyond commercial intent; it feels like preserving a truth we must not forget. We hope the film reminds audiences that the real architects of our destiny are not only those in power, but the ordinary people we encounter every day.”

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Manoj Tapadia (Writer & Director) says, "In contemporary cinema, the easiest thing to capture on camera is the explosive loudness of the gunfire, the destruction, and the panic. From day one, I challenged our creative team to capture something infinitely more complex: the silence of bravery. We wanted to document that microscopic, split-second window where a common civilian looks at mortal danger, subdues their own survival instinct, and decides to become a human shield. Cinema has a unique, beautiful power to step inside a tragedy and capture its human soul. Our camera focuses on the intimate details, the racing heartbeat of a nurse holding a ward door shut, or a ward boy staying behind with patients when every instinct tells him to run. This motion poster serves as our living promise of that emotional honesty."

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, In association with Eunoia Films LLP, and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to release on June 12, 2026

More Pages: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection

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