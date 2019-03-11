Best actress Oscar winner Olivia Colman travels to Bihar to track her lineage

The very distinguished British actress Olivia Colman, who has won this year’s Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the dark period comedy The Favourite, travelled all the way from London to a small town Kishanganj in Bihar recently.

Olivia Colman was searching for information on her great great great grandmother Harriet who lived in Kishanganj in 1807.

Sources from the town say the visit created no stir whatsoever. Informs Kishanganj resident academician Bhola Shankar Singh, “She came to Kishanganj ordinary tourist with no baggage, no entourage. She travelled alone and seemed to the locals like just another tourist. No one had seen her films. And this was just months before the Oscars. If she had come after the Oscars, I’m sure more people would have known who she was. But, I don’t think she wanted to be recognized and was happy meeting locals like an ordinary British tourist desirous of finding out more about her ancestry.”

