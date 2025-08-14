The Bengal Files trailer to be launched with War 2 and Coolie in theatres

The trailer of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s highly anticipated historical drama, The Bengal Files, is all set to debut on August 16, 2025, in Kolkata. The teaser of the film is attached to the action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and Rajinikanth's Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Bengal Files, the concluding chapter of Agnihotri’s controversial Files trilogy, following The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files, explores the traumatic events of Bengal’s Direct Action Day and the 1946 Calcutta killings. The film’s first trailer, which was released in June, created a stir with its haunting imagery and intense tone, including blood-soaked visuals, a Kashmiri Pandit warning that ‘Bengal is becoming another Kashmir,’ and a burning idol of Goddess Durga. The film itself is slated for theatrical release on 5th September, 2025.

Meanwhile, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is set to release globally on 14 August 2025, marking the Indian Independence Day weekend along with Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. Leveraging this festive momentum, Agnihotri’s choice to hitch his teaser to War 2 and Coolie is a savvy move, ensuring maximum visibility ahead of his film’s September release.

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film will arrive in theatres on September 5, 2025.

