In an interview with Komal Nahta, Boney Kapoor blasted producer Shobu Yarlagadda of Baahubali over her claims that his deceased wife, Sridevi made unreasonable demands as a condition for signing S S Rajamouli’s two-part epic.

Boney began by saying, “The film with Rajamouli, Baahubali, didn’t happen. But I still have a message sent by Rajamouli, stating that he was a fan of Sri as an actor but after interacting with her, his respect for her has increased manifold because of the inputs that she had given (for Baahubali).”

When asked why she didn’t work in the film, Boney Kapoor revealed, “It was a misunderstanding created by the damn producer. Rajamouli came home and we had a lengthy discussion. When the commercials were being talked about, he left the room. That producer offered her money which was less than what she got for English Vinglish (2012). My wife was not a struggling actor. By casting her, the producer would have got some advantage in the Hindi and Tamil speaking markets. If he was not going to respect that aspect, then why would she work in his film? I guess producer ne yeh cheez Rajamouli ko nahin batayi thi. Rajamouli was told that she demanded a full floor of the hotel, entourage etc. The only thing we had requested was to try and plan the big schedule when the children have holidays so that they can also attend.”

Boney Kapoor further said, “During English Vinglish’s outdoor shot, I paid for the hotel room and flight tickets of the kids. I used to stay in Sri’s suite as it had two bedrooms. So, these producers were the culprits who fed the wrong things to Rajamouli. I am a witness to it and I can say it to the producer’s face. In one of the interviews, Rajamouli said that she asked for a full floor of the hotel and an entourage. Aisa kuch nahin tha. If it were the case, why would D Ramanaidu work in 6 films with her? Why would K Raghavendra Rao work in more than 20 films with her? Why would Rakesh Roshan work with her in 3 films and Yash Chopra in 4? Would they have cast her repeatedly if she were unprofessional?”

Boney ended his answer by explaining, “There was no regret that it didn’t happen. But the way it didn’t happen was wrong. They could have said that they can’t afford to pay so much. The producer is related to K Raghavendra Rao. He told K Raghavendra Rao a different figure. He told him that he was offering a huge amount to Boney and yet we declined. It was a lie. I told K Raghavendra Rao, ‘They never offered this money’.”

