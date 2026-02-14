The announcement marks the much-anticipated coming together of two powerful creative forces — Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor — reuniting after the cult success of Laila Majnu. Heer Ranjha is the second chapter of the beloved Laila Majnu franchise, carrying forward its love legend and deep-rooted connection with audiences.

Laila Majnu makers reunite! Announce sequel titled Heer Ranjha

Rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today’s time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise.

Filming for Heer Ranjha will commence soon, with the film set to be directed by Sajid Ali.

Speaking about the announcement, Ektaa Kapoor said, “Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth. While Laila Majnu found its audience over time, and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our story telling."

Presenter Imtiaz Ali shared, “Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm — it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language.”

Presented by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Preety Ali (Pi – Films Pvt Ltd), Heer Ranjha builds on an iconic romantic franchise, making this Valentine’s Day announcement a special moment for fans of timeless love stories.

