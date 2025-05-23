A major security lapse at Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence has come to light after a woman managed to enter Galaxy Apartments by claiming she knew someone living there. Once inside, she went straight to the Bollywood actor’s house and rang the doorbell.

The woman has been identified as Isha Chhabra. According to a report by CNN News18, she was stopped by the building’s security near the lift area, shortly after she rang the bell at Salman’s flat. The guards handed her over to the Bandra police, and a case has been filed. She is currently being questioned, and officials are also likely to ask Galaxy Apartment residents if any of them know her.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only breach that day. Just hours before Isha's attempt, a man also tried to enter the actor’s home. He too was caught and taken into custody. While initial questioning suggests that Isha and the man don’t know each other, police are probing both cases for any possible link.

The incidents took place on May 20, a year after shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence. That attack, allegedly planned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had already raised serious concerns about the actor’s safety. Salman was at home during the recent breach, adding to the worry.

Following the previous year’s shooting, Salman’s security had been significantly increased. He also recorded a statement in July 2024, naming the Bishnoi gang and stating that they were trying to kill him.

With two separate trespassing attempts on the same day, questions are now being raised once again about how secure the premises really are, even with the upgraded measures in place. The Mumbai police are continuing their investigation.

