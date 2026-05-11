The makers of Balan The Boy have officially announced that the film will release in theatres on June 19, 2026. The announcement comes ahead of the film’s market screening at the Marché Du Film during the Cannes Film Festival 2026, marking a significant milestone for the project as it prepares to reach an international audience.

Balan The Boy locks June 19, 2026 release ahead of premiere at Marché Du Film during Cannes Film Festival 2026

Backed by KVN Productions, led by Venkat K Narayana, and Thespian Films, headed by Shailaja Desai Fenn, the film is set for a multilingual theatrical release across Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

According to the makers, Balan The Boy is a deeply emotional and human story that explores themes of identity, belonging and the emotional burden of one’s roots and upbringing. The film aims to present a layered cinematic experience rooted in universal emotions that can resonate with audiences across regions and cultures.

The upcoming screening at Marché Du Film, one of the most prestigious film markets associated with the Cannes Film Festival, is expected to give the film global visibility. Industry observers often view participation in the Cannes market as a major step for Indian films looking to expand their international reach and connect with distributors and buyers worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Directed by Chidambaram and written by Jithu Madhavan, the film has already generated curiosity among cinema enthusiasts because of its emotionally driven narrative and strong creative team. The collaboration between the filmmakers and production houses has further raised expectations around the project.

The makers believe that the film’s emotional storytelling and universal themes could make it one of the notable theatrical releases of the year. While further details about the cast and trailer are still awaited, the announcement has already created excitement among audiences eager to see fresh and meaningful storytelling on the big screen.

Presented by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Balan The Boy will arrive in cinemas worldwide on June 19, 2026.

Also Read: Balan The Boy heads to Cannes 2026: KVN Productions & Thespian Films’ Malayalam film to be showcased at Marché du Film

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