Boong, backed by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, is set to return to theatres on March 6 with a wider release. The makers have also unveiled a new poster to announce the date.

BAFTA-winning Boong to return to theatres on March 6 with wider release

The film recently achieved a milestone by becoming the first Indian feature to win a BAFTA, taking home the honour in the Best Children’s & Family Film category at the British Academy Film Awards. The win marked a significant international recognition for the project and placed it among major global contenders in the category.

Sharing the new poster on social media, the makers captioned it:

“A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India's first BAFTA Award winning film, in cinemas on 6th March.”

Written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film follows a young boy who sets out to surprise his mother with what he believes would be the most meaningful gift — bringing his absent father back home. The search gradually reshapes his understanding of family and expectations, leading to an unexpected emotional outcome.

After earning international attention and securing the BAFTA honour, Boong now prepares for its theatrical return, with the wider release scheduled across cinemas on March 6.

