The controversy over sitarist Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma’s claim that he was the last disciple of the late maestro Ravi Shankar has taken a clearer turn, with the Ravi Shankar Centre issuing a detailed rebuttal contesting that assertion.

Ravi Shankar centre refutes Rishabh Rikhiram’s ‘Last Disciple’ claim, cites no formal initiation

In an official statement on February 27, the Centre said while Rishabh’s musical talent is recognised, there was no formal initiation (Ganda-Bandhan) or traditional ceremony that would qualify him as a disciple in the classical guru-shishya tradition. It described an incident in January 2012, often cited by Rishabh’s team, as an informal string-tying at the young musician’s father’s request, lacking customary rituals, a priest, prepared ceremonial thread or wider witness

The Centre also cited a public introduction by Pandit Ravi Shankar at a concert, where the maestro reportedly told the audience, “I have just had this new, wonderful young boy become my student, and just given him a few lessons.” According to the statement, he did not use the word “disciple” at any point. After March 2012, when the legend left India due to poor health, no sustained or structured teaching continued. Reiterating the view often expressed by Ravi Shankar’s daughter, Grammy-nominated sitarist Anoushka Shankar, the Centre said the word disciple has profound cultural meaning in Indian classical music and is earned through years of deep training and commitment, not a handful of lessons.

The back-and-forth has sparked broader discussion in music circles about what defines a true guru-shishya bond in the traditional sense, beyond social media narratives and short-term interactions. Rishabh’s supporters continue to share photos and memories of his early association with Ravi Shankar, while critics of his claim point to the Centre’s clarification as a reminder of the weight such titles carry.

Also Read: 45 years of Love Story: Amit Kumar on RD Burman hating the film’s music, “He said, ‘Yeh gana ‘Yaad Aa Rahi Hai’ bahut bakwaas hai’”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.