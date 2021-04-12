Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.04.2021 | 10:19 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

BAFTA 2021: Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sean Connery, Chadwick Boseman among others honoured in tribute video 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced the winners of this year's honourees at the 75th British Academy Film Awards on April 11 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom. In the tribute video,  stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan along with Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, and Chadwick Boseman among others were honoured.

BAFTA 2021: Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sean Connery, Chadwick Boseman among others honoured in tribute video 

The video started with a tribute to the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last week on April 9. The awards night was hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary as they offered their condolences to the Royal Family.

BAFTA 2021 paid tribute to 40 artists who lost their lives in the past year. It included actors, writers, directors, and technicians. Both Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan passed away last year in April owing to their prolonged battles with cancer, respectively. Both the actors were mentioned in the tribute video for their contribution to the cinema. Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman was also honoured, who last year breathed his last after four years of battle with colon cancer.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor revealed that she had broken up with Rishi Kapoor during Jhootha Kahin Ka

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Netflix…

Babil Khan - Tripti Dimri to star in Anushka…

Ivan Ayr's Milestone to premiere globally on…

Is the gay angle being played down in Kartik…

John Abraham begins filming for SRK -…

Shah Rukh Khan roped in for Streax Shampoo…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification