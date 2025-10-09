After a playful social media exchange, speculation rises about Raghav and Saiee teaming up for a new project.

Raghav Juyal and Saiee M Manjrekar spark buzz with possible romantic thriller collaboration after The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Raghav Juyal, who recently earned praise for his performance in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, appears to be on a roll with another potential project in the works. The actor’s light-hearted comment on Saiee M Manjrekar’s recent Instagram reel has stirred curiosity among fans and industry watchers alike.

Saiee had posted a beauty-themed video showcasing her skincare routine, to which Raghav jokingly commented, “shoot pe le aana yeh sab (get all of this during the shoot)”. The playful exchange quickly caught the attention of their followers, sparking rumours that the two might be sharing screen space soon.

According to emerging reports, Raghav Juyal and Saiee M Manjrekar are set to collaborate for an upcoming romantic thriller. While details about the project remain under wraps, insiders suggest that the film will bring together elements of passion and suspense, with a storyline that aims to keep audiences hooked.

A source close to the project shared, “Raghav and Saiee’s pairing is something fresh and unexpected. Both bring a unique charm and depth to their performances. The film beautifully blends elements of romance and suspense, and their chemistry will definitely be one of the major highlights.”

Following the critical success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal’s transition from dance reality shows to impactful acting roles has been closely followed by fans and critics alike. His performance in the Netflix satire was widely discussed, establishing him as a performer capable of taking on layered and unconventional characters.

Saiee M Manjrekar, known for her work in films like Dabangg 3 and Major, has also been expanding her repertoire with varied roles across languages. If reports about this new romantic thriller are confirmed, it will mark the first on-screen collaboration between the two.

As anticipation builds, fans are waiting for an official announcement to see whether this rumoured project indeed brings together one of the most intriguing new pairings in recent times.

