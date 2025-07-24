Disha Patani speaks up for rescued elephant Hari, urges fans to show love and compassion towards animals

Bollywood actress and animal lover Disha Patani has taken to social media to raise awareness for a deeply moving cause — the rescue and rehabilitation of Hari, a severely abused elephant saved from the streets of Uttar Pradesh by Wildlife SOS.

In an emotional Instagram story, Disha shared an image of Hari along with a heartfelt message that shines a spotlight on the elephant’s painful past and the urgent need for help. Chained and forced to beg for years, Hari’s condition is critical. His legs are deformed, his body is fragile, and his spirit bears the scars of long-term cruelty and neglect.

Now in the care of Wildlife SOS, Hari's journey to recovery has just begun. However, the organization has emphasized that time is of the essence. The elephant needs round-the-clock medical attention, specialized treatment, and intensive care to overcome the physical and emotional trauma he has endured.

Disha’s gesture is a powerful reminder of the responsibility we all share in protecting voiceless beings. Her call to action echoes louder than ever in a world where animal abuse often goes unnoticed.

