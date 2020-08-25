On Monday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari launched the new website of well-known social welfare organization Bhamla Foundation, at the Raj Bhavan. Present at the inauguration ceremony were Foundation President Asif Bhamla, Managing Director and CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Neeraj Roy, actor Shekhar Suman, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, Ajinkya Patil, and other prominent people.

Sharing a picture and a video from the website inauguration event, the Governor’s official twitter handle posted, “Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari launched the new website of well-known social organization Bhamla Foundation at Raj Bhavan. Filmstar Shekhar Suman, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, Ajinkya Patil, Foundation President Asif Bhamla and other prominent persons were present.”

“Applauding the work of Bhamla Foundation during the Covid -19 pandemic situation, Governor Koshyari said service to society can be rendered in many ways. He said the biggest reward of service is satisfaction,” the Governor's office tweeted.

The Bhamla Foundation was founded in the year 1989 by Mr Asif Bhamla. Bhamla Foundation is a non-profit organisation working in the environment, health, child care and other public service sectors. In the initial stages, the foundation started to conduct social activities in the Mumbai suburbs aimed at promoting a sense of national integration. With time, the foundation moved on to focusing on large scale issues which are in the public interest and the need of the hour.

The Governor also appreciated the work done by the Bhamla Foundation in Dharavi during the COVID-19 crisis. From the past four months, the foundation has been actively engaged in food distribution, sanitization, essential supplies, clothing, protective gears and so on. They served over 1,73,000 families with food and essential supplies and sent 1200 migrant workers back home.

