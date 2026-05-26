Actor Babil Khan has begun shooting for his Malayalam debut, Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market, directed by Babu Janardhanan. The shoot is currently underway in Siliguri.

Babil Khan begins shoot for Malayalam debut Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market in Siliguri

Speaking about the project, Babil said, "Malayalam cinema has always held a very special place in my heart because of the honesty, sensitivity, and emotional depth with which stories are told. Beginning the shoot for Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market in Siliguri feels incredibly exciting, emotional, and creatively fulfilling for me."

He added, "I've always wanted to be part of stories that leave a lasting impact and challenge me to evolve not just as an actor, but also as a person. Working with Babu sir and sharing screen space with such talented actors is going to be a great experience for me."

Babil Khan made his acting debut with Qala (2022) and has since appeared in Friday Night Plan (2023) and the web series The Railway Men (2023). Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market marks his first project in a South Indian language.

Babu Janardhanan is a Malayalam filmmaker and screenwriter whose previous directorial work includes Vaasthavam (2006) and Bombay March 12 (2012).

The cast also features Aparna Balamurali, Deepak Parambol, Nikhil Nair, Johny Antony, Jagadish, Sudheer Karamana, Athmiya, Unni Raja, and Jayashankar. Produced by Gurukripa Productions, the film has music by Nandhagopan V, cinematography by Fazil Nazer, and editing by Sooraj ES. Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 9, 2026.

Also Read: Babil Khan to make Malayalam debut in Babu Janardhanan’s Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market

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