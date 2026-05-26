There are songs that arrive with mood lighting, designer costumes, international locations, 400 background dancers, drone shots, neon frames and a marketing deck longer than the screenplay. And then there is Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome To The Jungle, which seems to have arrived with only one mission: Boss, speaker phaadna hai.

Akshay Kumar’s Ghis Ghis Ghis is not here to win critics; it’s here to hijack weddings, reels and meme pages

In an industry that has become painfully obsessed with looking cool, sleek, premium, curated and Instagram-safe, Ghis Ghis Ghis feels like that one loud baraati who enters the wedding before the groom, dances with the band, argues with the dholwala, eats two plates of chaat and still becomes the most memorable person of the evening.

The recently released song from Welcome To The Jungle features Akshay Kumar with Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh has clocked more than 6 million views in the past 24 hours. But the bigger story is not just the song. The bigger story is what the song represents.

Bollywood has spent the last few years trying very hard to decode virality. There are social media teams, trend analysts, reel strategies, influencer campaigns, hook-step consultants, meme calendars and launch-day hashtags. Yet, after all this, some songs vanish in 48 hours while a completely mad, unapologetically desi track suddenly gets people talking.

Why? Because virality does not always come from perfection. Sometimes, it comes from personality.

And Ghis Ghis Ghis has personality in abundance. It is loud. It is odd. It is cheeky. It is not trying to be approved by a South Bombay brunch table. That is the difference.

Akshay Kumar, at his best, has always understood this side of popular entertainment. He is not just an action star, not just a comedy star, not just a patriotic-film machine, not just the actor who can do five genres before lunch. His real superpower has always been rhythm: comic rhythm, physical rhythm, public rhythm. He knows how to be ridiculous without appearing embarrassed by the ridiculousness. That quality is essential for a film like Welcome To The Jungle.

Because let’s be honest: a comedy of this scale cannot survive on sophistication. It has to embrace chaos. It has to look like fifty people landed on set, nobody knew who was saying what, and somehow the confusion became the punchline. That is the DNA of the Welcome universe. This is not a franchise where people sit quietly in Scandinavian furniture and discuss trauma. This is a franchise where a painting of a donkey can become more iconic than half the characters in serious cinema.

So when Akshay Kumar steps into a song like Ghis Ghis Ghis, it feels strangely appropriate. It tells the audience not to come here looking for subtlety. This jungle has no meditation zone. And that is exactly what Bollywood needs right now: a proper stress-buster.

In today’s time, getting an ensemble cast itself is a heroic task. In such a climate, mounting a film like Welcome To The Jungle with a huge cast is not just production; it is wildlife management. Making a multi-starrer comedy today is like arranging a family WhatsApp group picnic where every member is a celebrity.

Welcome To The Jungle is bringing Akshay back into the kind of zone where audiences don’t want him to carry the nation, save the system or explain a social issue. They want him to be trapped in madness and somehow make the madness worse. And Ghis Ghis Ghis is a smart reminder of that promise. The song may or may not become a long-term chartbuster. That only time will tell. But it has already done one thing right: it has made people react. That matters.

In the current attention economy, indifference is more dangerous than criticism. A song that divides people, amuses people, shocks people or makes people laugh has a better chance than a song that everyone politely ignores. Nobody makes reels on pleasant. Nobody forwards tasteful. But give people something mad enough and they will either dance to it, mock it, defend it or secretly enjoy it while publicly pretending they are above it. That is the sweet spot of mass entertainment.

The funniest part is that songs like Ghis Ghis Ghis often expose Bollywood’s class anxiety. The same industry that wants mass numbers sometimes gets nervous about mass taste. It wants the single-screen whistle but also wants multiplex approval. It wants viral reach but also wants elite validation. It wants the meme but not the embarrassment. But true mass entertainment has never been neat. It is sweaty, loud, repetitive, shameless and deeply democratic.

With Ghis Ghis Ghis, Akshay Kumar and the team of Welcome To The Jungle seem to have understood one simple truth: you cannot manufacture madness in a boardroom. You have to allow it to spill.

And if the song is any indication, this jungle may be loud, crowded and completely out of control. In other words, exactly what Bollywood comedy has been missing.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar teams up with Vipul Shah for alien action thriller Samuk; Hollywood creature and action experts join project

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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